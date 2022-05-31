Sergio Perez follows up Monaco Grand Prix win with new two-year Red Bull deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sergio Perez follows up Monaco Grand Prix win with new two-year Red Bull deal

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 2.37pm
Sergio Perez has signed a new contract with Red Bull (Daniel Cole/AP)
Sergio Perez has followed up his Monaco Grand Prix success by signing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull.

The team have announced the Mexican driver, triumphant in Formula One’s most glamorous race on Sunday, is now committed to them until the end of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old, who joined Red Bull from Racing Point at the end of 2020, is currently third in the drivers’ world championship standings after finishing fourth last season.

Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week. Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024, just makes me extremely happy.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now.”

Perez highlighted his strong relationship with team-mate and world champion Max Verstappen as being key to his decision to re-sign with the team.

He said: “We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.

Perez is currently third in the world championship standings
“We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that. I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future.”

Perez, whose past teams include Sauber, McLaren and Force India, won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and claimed four other podium finishes last season.

He has built on that this year and has already accrued 110 points from seven races – including from his Monaco triumph – while he also claimed pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

With Verstappen just 15 points ahead at the top of the standings, Red Bull believe they have a strong team dynamic.

Team principal Christian Horner said: “’Checo’ has done a fantastic job. Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but, as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer. In his partnership with Max, we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

