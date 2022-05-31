Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on free transfer from Inter Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on free transfer from Inter Milan

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 3.38pm
Tottenham have signed Ivan Perisic on a two-year deal (Luca Bruno/AP)
Tottenham have signed Ivan Perisic on a two-year deal (Luca Bruno/AP)

Tottenham have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old will join the Premier League side when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June after agreeing a two-year deal.

Perisic worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club in order to head to London.

His arrival will mark a departure from Tottenham’s usual transfer policy of signing younger players with a sell-on value and is a further signal that they are giving their full backing to Conte.

Perisic is an experienced winner, having lifted league titles in Germany – with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich – and Italy while also playing and scoring in a World Cup final for Croatia.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing-back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder.

He leaves the San Siro after seven years with happy memories.

He posted on Instagram: “After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

“Even though every end means a new beginning it’s important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

“It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

“To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

“I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio.”

The signing is the start of what is expected to be a busy summer for Spurs in the transfer market as they try to build a squad that Conte feels is capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.

Perisic scored for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup
Perisic scored for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Spurs are fully backing him and he will get the majority of the £150million that owners ENIC pumped into the club last week, as well as any proceeds raised from player sales.

Conte wants at least six new arrivals this summer as he overhauls the squad, with a number of players such as Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele available to leave.

Perisic’s arrival may not be the only reunion this summer as Spurs are also understood to be interested in re-signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The Denmark international, who also worked with Conte at Inter Milan, is mulling over his future after a successful return to the Premier League with Brentford this season, just months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020.

Spurs have also agreed a deal to sign 34-year-old goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Southampton, the PA news agency understands.

Forster had a medical at the club last week and will sign a two-year deal, with an announcement set for later in the summer.

