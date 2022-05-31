Monkeypox outbreak ‘could amplify’ during festival season – WHO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monkeypox outbreak ‘could amplify’ during festival season – WHO

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 4.12pm
Monkeypox outbreak could ‘amplify’ during festival season – WHO (PA)
The outbreak of monkeypox cases in Europe could be “amplified” during the festival season in the summer, health officials have said.

Many of the cases in the current outbreak have been linked to “large events or parties”, according to the European office of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The regional arm of the global health body said Europe is at the “epicentre” of the “largest and most geographically widespread monkeypox outbreak ever reported” outside of western and central Africa.

It comes as British health officials confirmed the number of cases in the UK has risen to 190.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it has detected 11 additional cases of monkeypox in England, bringing the total number confirmed in England since 7 May to 183.

Meanwhile there are four confirmed cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

The recent surge in cases in Europe has occurred in “the context of the recent lifting of pandemic restrictions on international travel and events”, WHO said.

It warned that the potential for further cases in Europe and elsewhere over the summer is “high”.

WHO Europe regional director Dr Hans Henri Kluge said in a statement: “The WHO European region remains at the epicentre of the largest and most geographically widespread monkeypox outbreak ever reported outside of endemic areas in western and central Africa.

“Even as new patients present every day, investigations into past cases show that the outbreak in our region was certainly under way as early as mid-April.”

He added: “Based on the case reports to date, this outbreak is currently being transmitted through social networks connected largely through sexual activity, primarily involving men who have sex with men.

“Many – but not all cases – report fleeting and/or multiple sexual partners, sometimes associated with large events or parties.

“Rapid, amplified transmission has occurred in the context of the recent lifting of pandemic restrictions on international travel and events.

“The potential for further transmission in Europe and elsewhere over the summer is high.

“Monkeypox has already spread against the backdrop of several mass gatherings in the region.

“Over the coming months, many of the dozens of festivals and large parties planned provide further contexts where amplification may occur.

“But they also provide powerful opportunities to engage with young, sexually active and globally mobile persons to raise awareness and strengthen individual and community protection.”

He said that responding to the outbreak will not require the same measures needed for the Covid-19 pandemic but he warned that it is not yet known whether it will be possible to contain the spread of the virus completely.

UK officials have stressed that the risk to the general public “remains low”.

Dr Ruth Milton, senior medical adviser at UKHSA, said: “The risk to the general public from monkeypox is still low, but it’s important that we work to limit the virus being passed on.

“We remind people that they should be alert to new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body.

“If anyone suspects they might have these, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person.”

