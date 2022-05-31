Tim Southee expects ‘exciting’ England team under Brendon McCullum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tim Southee expects ‘exciting’ England team under Brendon McCullum

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 4.26pm
Tim Southee, right, knows what to expect from Brendon McCullum, left (Anthony Devlin/PA)
New Zealand seamer Tim Southee played 48 Test matches side by side with England’s new Test coach Brendon McCullum and expects him to deliver “exciting and fearless” performances.

McCullum has close personal relationships with many of the touring Black Caps squad, with Southee among those who helped him turn around the nation’s fortunes during his time as captain.

Now his first assignment in charge of England is to plot the downfall of his former team, who know exactly what to expect from the 40-year-old’s attacking philosophy when the sides step out for the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

“I know him pretty well, the way he played his cricket was exciting and fearless. That’s the way he is a person and I’m sure that’s the way he is as a coach as well,” said Southee.

“It will be an exciting brand of cricket, I’m sure. They won’t die wondering, I’d imagine, if the way he goes about things is anything to go by.

“It’s exciting and obviously a great challenge for Brendon. Everything he does, he gives it 100 per cent so this will be no different. He’s excited about what lays ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be doing everything he can to bring the best out of this England Test side.

“He’s a great man-manager and he loves to try to get the best out of people. I’m sure he’ll be doing that here as well.”

Southee will be doing his best to take the shine off McCullum’s first match in the home dressing room at Lord’s and has some impressive previous form to lean on.

Tim Southee celebrates a wicket at Lord's
Tim Southee celebrates a wicket at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

The 33-year-old has taken 20 wickets in four matches at the famous old venue, earning two appearances on the prestigious honours board for five-wicket hauls in 2013 and 2021.

“It’s a special place. I’ve been fortunate to play here a few times and you get that tingling feeling every time you turn up here,” he said.

“It’s just that little bit more special when you turn up at the home of cricket. It’s a sort of feeling you don’t get at other grounds around the world.

“You walk in, you look up and I think the first thing everyone does is look up the honours board and you see some pretty cool names. So it’s a nice feeling to be on there, but you’re just trying to go out there and do your best, and win games of cricket.”

