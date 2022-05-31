Man found dead in alligator-filled lake near disc golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man found dead in alligator-filled lake near disc golf course

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 11.14pm
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stands by a lake in John S. Taylor Park, where a man was found dead Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Largo, Fla. Police believe he may have been wading into the water to retrieve lost flying discs. Investigators are still trying to determine whether he was bitten by an alligator. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stands by a lake in John S. Taylor Park, where a man was found dead Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Largo, Fla. Police believe he may have been wading into the water to retrieve lost flying discs. Investigators are still trying to determine whether he was bitten by an alligator. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A man has died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators, police said.

The unidentified man was looking for flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved”, Largo Police Department on Florida’s Gulf Coast said.

The man who died was 47, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The commission said a contracted specialist was working to remove an alligator from the lake “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation”.

The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park”. The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

People who frequent the disc course said it is not unusual for someone to look for lost discs that can be sold for a few dollars.

”These are people that are down on their luck,” Ken Hostnick, 56, told the Tampa Bay Times.

“Sometimes they dive in the lakes, they’ll pull out 40 discs. You may sell them for five bucks a piece, and you may sell them for 10 bucks a piece, depending on the quality.”

Police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.

Alligators are found almost everywhere in Florida where there is any kind of water. The wildlife commission said there have been no fatal gator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten.

Wildlife officials stress that no one should approach a wild alligator or feed one, because the reptiles then associate people with food. This can be more problematic in populated areas such as apartment complexes where people walk dogs and have small children.

Alligators were once considered endangered animals in Florida but have since flourished and can be found almost anywhere in the state.

They feed mainly on fish, turtles, snakes, and small mammals, but they are also known as opportunistic predators that will eat just about anything that comes their way, including carrion and pets. Alligators have no natural enemies in the wild.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier