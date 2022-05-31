Cervical screening every five years ‘prevents as many cancers as every three’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cervical screening every five years ‘prevents as many cancers as every three’

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 11.32pm
The study of 1.3 million women in England was published in the British Medical Journal (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The study of 1.3 million women in England was published in the British Medical Journal (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Women could be screened for cervical cancer every five years instead of every three and as many cancers could still be prevented, a new study suggests.

Researchers at King’s College London said that screening women aged 24 to 49 who test negative for human papillomavirus (HPV) at five-year intervals prevented as many cancers as screening every three years.

The study of 1.3 million women in England, published in the British Medical Journal on Tuesday, found that women in this age group were less likely to develop clinically relevant cervical lesions, abnormal changes of the cells that line the cervix known as CIN3+, and cervical cancer three years after a negative HPV screen compared to a negative smear test.

Lead author Dr Matejka Rebolj, senior epidemiologist at King’s College London, said the results were “very reassuring”.

She added: “They build on previous research that shows that following the introduction of HPV testing for cervical screening, a five-year interval is at least as safe as the previous three-year interval.

“Changing to five-yearly screening will mean we can prevent just as many cancers as before, while allowing for fewer screens.”

Hospital Stock
King’s College Hospital in south London (Ella Pickover/PA)

Currently women in England aged 25 to 49 are invited for cervical screening every three years and those aged 50 to 64 every five years.

The researchers at KCL said that high-risk HPV DNA is found in more than 99% of all cervical cancers.

They added that before 2019 cytology tests, otherwise known as smear tests, checked cervical cells for abnormalities first but now samples taken during cervical screening are tested for HPV first.

The team said that because HPV infection comes before having abnormal cells, HPV testing detects more women at risk of cervical cancer.

Researchers from King’s College London, the University of Manchester, and the NHS analysed data from the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England and followed those attending screening for two rounds, the first from 2013-2016 with a follow up by end of 2019.

They found that people under 50 eligible for screening who had a negative HPV screen in the first round had a lower risk of detection of CIN3+ in the second round compared to cytology tests.

The study found that 1.21 in 1,000 people had a detection of CIN3+ after a negative HPV screen compared to 4.52 in 1,000 people after a negative cytology.

Dr Rebolj said: “This monumental study relied on a multidisciplinary team including those in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England, working with women undergoing screening and their samples, and our academic partners.

“This partnership provides evidence that will best serve the millions of women invited for screening throughout most of their adult lives.

“These promising results show most women and people with a cervix do not need to be screened as frequently as they are now.”

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “This large study shows that offering cervical screening using HPV testing effectively prevents cervical cancer, without having to be screened as often.

“This builds on findings from years of research showing HPV testing is more accurate at predicting who is at risk of developing cervical cancer compared to the previous way of testing.

“As changes to the screening programmes are made, they will be monitored to help ensure that cervical screening is as effective as possible for all who take part.

“It’s important to remember, screening is for people without symptoms. So, if you notice any unusual changes for you, do not wait for a screening invitation – speak to your doctor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier