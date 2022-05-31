NHS ‘marking own homework’ over complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS ‘marking own homework’ over complaints

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.06am
Concerns raised over NHS complaints procedures (PA)
NHS complaints procedures have been likened in a new review to “asking hospitals to grade their own homework”.

Researchers set out to examine the national policies for handling complaints within the health service, where some 200,000 complaints are made each year.

Complaints are a “critical source” to help drive improvements, with most patients and families contributing to the system to prevent harm from occurring to others, yet they “often” feel dissatisfied with the system, researchers said.

They said the “complex, bureaucratic nature” of the complaints system is often cited as an “obstacle to effective complaint handling”.

The team of academics, led by experts from Imperial College London, examined national policies guiding NHS hospitals and interviewed 20 clinical, managerial, complaints, and patient advocacy staff about their experiences with the system.

Their paper, published in the Journal Of The Royal Society Of Medicine, identified a number of national policies which “undermine a patient-centric and improvement-focused approach to complaints” including:

– Patients facing “muddled” routes for raising concerns. In some instances even frontline staff were unsure about the differences between Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) and complaints services.

– There was a heavy emphasis on whether or not complaints were “well founded”. Investigators assessed the legitimacy of complaints through checking hospital documentation with “internal evidence being regarded as superior”. The authors wrote: “Asking hospitals to grade their own homework carries particular risks in the context of organisations with poor safety culture.”

– National requirements for data about complaints were seen to be too “granular” and did not help hospital complaint managers spot any recurring themes.

– Managers appeared to focus on whether complaint handling was meeting national performance targets when monitoring the system, leaving the “relative severity” of individual complaints “unexplored”.

The authors have made a series of recommendations on how the complaints procedures could be improved including: patient involvement in complaints investigations, the establishment of independent investigation bodies, and more meaningful data analysis to uncover and address recurring complaints.

Lead researcher Dr Jackie van Dael, from Imperial College London, said: “All complaints are opportunities towards better understanding patients’ needs and their unique perspective on organisational safety.

“We recommend involving patients and families in complaints investigations as standard practice and creating opportunity for dialogue between involved staff and affected patients.”

