What the papers say – June 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen’s Jubilee preparations and new demands for the Prime Minister to explain partygate are among the front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Lord Geidt’s demand for an explanation from Mr Johnson on whether or not he broke the Ministerial Code.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Explain partygate, ethics chief tells PM'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/6f3yeaDZPg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2022

The PM is calling his own MP’s in an effort to shore up support and “save his job”, according to the i, while Metro says “Boris may be toast”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BORIS MAY BE TOAST 🔴 Tory rebellion grows over partygate#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CJ94SUDaeZ — Metro (@MetroUK) May 31, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports travel bosses will face an “angry showdown” with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps over disruptions.

Front page: You spent £8bn of our money 'What's gone wrong?'#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/3gTVsTeuNd — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 31, 2022

The Sun reports the Queen’s jet was forced to abort landing due to lightning, as the monarch prepares for the weekend’s celebrations.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen is caught in a mid-air drama when lightning forces her jet to abort its landing https://t.co/oHy0sOxWlj pic.twitter.com/TFloUlFWaS — The Sun (@TheSun) May 31, 2022

While the Daily Star says animal rights campaigners have asked “Jubilee-crazy” Britons not to buy corgis.

The Daily Mirror says the Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York should be forgiven.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says ministers “have been accused of fuelling anger” as it reports a rise in violence at GP surgeries.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 1 June 2022: Ministers accused of fuelling anger as rise in violence hits GP surgeries pic.twitter.com/R8wgHKJRBi — The Guardian (@guardian) May 31, 2022

And the Financial Times says a EU-UK deal on insuring ships carrying Russian oil has dealt a “fresh blow” to Russian oil exports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 1 June https://t.co/ntKaqOXkt2 pic.twitter.com/z9dycvcnOA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 31, 2022