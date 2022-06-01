Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 7.40am
Bill Cosby in 2018 (Matt Rourke/AP)
Bill Cosby will again be facing sex abuse allegations as lawyers give opening statements in a civil trial that is one of the last remaining legal claims against the comedian.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth will outline the evidence they plan to present that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old.

The case will hinge on the evidence of Ms Huth, bolstered by photos and other archival exhibits to place the incident in time.

Cosby’s lawyers, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasise that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the claimant.

Judy Huth at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in 2014
They have acknowledged that Cosby took Ms Huth to the Playboy Mansion, as a photo from the visit shows, but say they believe she was not a minor when it happened.

The trial is one of the last cases Cosby, 84, faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago.

Several other cases alleging sexual misconduct were settled by his insurer against his will.

Cosby will not give evidence after the judge ruled he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

He has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small court in Santa Monica.

Cosby’s representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Ms Huth has.

