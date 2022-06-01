Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence amid Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence amid Ukraine war

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 9.48am Updated: June 1 2022, 11.28am
Political leader of The Red-Green Alliance Mai Villadsen hands out flyers during their NO campaign at Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)
Political leader of The Red-Green Alliance Mai Villadsen hands out flyers during their NO campaign at Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Polling stations have opened in Denmark for voters to decide whether to abandon their country’s 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union’s common defence policy.

The referendum is the latest example of European countries seeking closer defence links with allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It follows Sweden and Finland’s historic bids to join Nato, which plans to take up their applications at the end of the month.

Some 4.2 million Danish voters are eligible to cast ballots in the referendum.

The “yes” side – in favour of getting rid of the 1992 opt-out – has been ahead in recent months.

Polls showed it with around 40% support and the “no” side with 30%.

“The world is changing and not in a good way. We need to stand together and strengthen the co-operation that strengthens our security,” Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, head of the opposition Liberal Party, said as he handed out flyers on Wednesday in a last-minute attempt to convince undecided voters to vote “yes.”

Recent polls showed that about 20% of voters remained undecided.

“Unfortunately we are looking forward to a time that will be even more unstable than what we experience now,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said after casting her vote. “I believe it is the right thing for Europe, I believe it is the right thing for Denmark, believe it is the right thing for our future.”

Denmark joining the EU’s defence policy would have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture, particularly compared to Sweden and Finland joining Nato.

But Christine Nissen, a researcher with the Danish Institute for International Studies, said both moves are “part of the same story” and would strengthen military co-operation on a continent stunned by the war in Ukraine.

The main effect of abandoning the opt-out would be that Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defence topics and Danish forces could take part in EU military operations.

Chairman of the Danish People's Party Morten Messerschmidt hangs a poster with writing reading in Danish "Vote no to more EU", in Amagerbro in Copenhagen
Chairman of the Danish People’s Party Morten Messerschmidt hangs a poster with writing reading in Danish “Vote no to more EU”, in Amagerbro in Copenhagen (Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

One of the founding members of Nato, Denmark has stayed on the sidelines of the EU’s efforts to build a common security and defence policy in parallel with the trans-Atlantic Nato alliance.

It was one of four opt-outs that Danes insisted on before adopting the EU’s Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for political and economic union.

The waiver means Denmark has not participated in the EU’s discussions on defence policy, its development and acquisition of military capabilities and its joint military operations, such as those in Africa and Bosnia.

In a 1993 referendum, Denmark also opted out of co-operation in EU justice and home affairs, the common currency and citizenship.

The citizenship opt-out, which said European citizenship would not replace national citizenship, has since become irrelevant as other members later adopted the same position.

But the other provisions remain intact despite efforts by successive governments to overturn them.

Danish voters in 2000 decided to stay outside the eurozone, and 15 years later they voted to keep the exemption on justice and home affairs.

