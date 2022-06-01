Only 1% of 14,000 complaints about police officers led to misconduct action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Only 1% of 14,000 complaints about police officers led to misconduct action

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 11.02am Updated: June 1 2022, 12.04pm
Police officers (PA)
Police officers (PA)

Only 1% of more than 14,000 complaints made about police officers over one year led to misconduct action, Government figures have revealed.

There were 14,393 official complaints about officers from the 43 territorial forces in England and Wales in the year up to March 31 2021, according to Home Office statistics.

No action was taken against officers in 92% of cases, and only 1% faced misconduct proceedings, the department has said.

Officers face legal proceedings when they “have a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct”, according to the Home Office.

An additional 1,675 complaints were deemed “conduct matters” and 940 more were “recordable conduct matters” – those involving serious allegations against officers including action which led to death, injury, and claims involving sexual harassment.

The majority of complaints did not trigger misconduct proceedings because investigators decided there was “no case to answer”, while others were categorised as “discontinued”, “withdrawn” or “resolved”.

The proportions of these complaints which were investigated was much higher – some 28% of “conduct matters” against officers were referred to proceedings, and 33% of allegations involving “recordable conduct matters”.

There were 3,202 complaints made about officers in the South East of England, with Thames Valley Police (TVP) being the most complained-about force in the region with 1,279.

Some 2,624 grievances were made about police in London – 2,560 against Met officers and 64 against those in the City of London force.

In the East of England, 1,753 complaints were logged, with Essex Police accounting for 1,048 of these.

Welsh forces recorded 744 complaints, and South Wales Police had the highest figure at 275.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]