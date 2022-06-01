Hardy royal fans already camping out on The Mall to watch Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hardy royal fans already camping out on The Mall to watch Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.02pm Updated: June 1 2022, 12.10pm
Crowds line The Mall, in central London, where well-wishers are already camping out for the best spots (James Manning/PA)
Crowds line The Mall, in central London, where well-wishers are already camping out for the best spots (James Manning/PA)

As the nation prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a determined band of fans are already queuing on The Mall for the big weekend.

The campers have been coming for years, some from as far away as North Carolina.

This isn’t their first rodeo, and many of them have become firm friends from camping outside for previous weddings and jubilees.

Mary-Jane Willows, 68, a retired charity executive from Cornwall, told the PA news agency that she first camped out for the Diamond Jubilee, followed by the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Queen’s 90th birthday.

“Several of us met at those events and have stayed friends ever since,” she said.

She inherited her love of the royal family from her mother, along with an original copy of the Queen’s coronation album.

Mary-Jane said she was camping out this time to thank the Queen for 70 years of service.

“She has given 70 years of her life to serve us, the country,” she said. “That’s what she said at her coronation and she’s done it every second of every day.

Platinum Jubilee
Crowds line The Mall, in central London, to watch the Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas, as well-wishers camp out for the best spots (James Manning/PA)

“She’s never taken a wrong step, and so we’re here to thank her and to celebrate.”

With Mary was her friend Donna Werner, 70, from Connecticut. They met while camping out at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, and have remained friends.

Donna first developed an interest in the royal family after taking a bicycle tour through Britain in her youth.

“I just fell in love with the country,” she said.

Her first royal event was the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York in 1986.

“I was pregnant, I slept on the street for two nights. That was quite an event, she was a beautiful bride.”

Donna added that she would love to see the United States re-join the Commonwealth.

“We should never have had that tea party,” she said.

“I love the history, I love the pomp and circumstance. I just love everything about it.”

However, another camper, Melanie Deal, 59, from North Carolina, said she was interested in the royal family for the “celebrity” and would rather see the United States remain outside of the Commonwealth.

“It’s strictly just celebrity for me, and to know that the Queen is a constant for you all.

“It’s not a constant in the United States that we have a government, it fluctuates, here you’ve had the Queen for 70 years. That’s a big deal.”

