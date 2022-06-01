Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for nothing when contract ends this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for nothing when contract ends this summer

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.26pm Updated: June 1 2022, 2.15pm
Paul Pogba is leaving Manchester United again (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba is leaving Manchester United again (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced.

The Old Trafford academy graduate joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105million euros (£89million).

But Pogba has had a topsy-turvy second spell with United, who he will leave for nothing for second time when his deal expires this month.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” United said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009.

A key part of the triumphant FA Youth Cup side of 2011, the midfielder joined Juve the following year and enjoyed a medal-laden time in Turin.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to live up to the billing, with EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs in his first campaign back at United proving to be his only silverware.

The 29-year-old – a World Cup winner with France in 2018 – is now leaving United on a free transfer for the second occasion, with a return to Juve potentially on the cards.

Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are other clubs to have been linked with him in recent months.

Pogba later posted a farewell video on social media and a caption thanking United.

“I feel privileged to have played for this club,” he said.

“Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you Manchester United!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]