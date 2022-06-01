Streets to be covered in bunting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as shops run low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Streets to be covered in bunting for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as shops run low

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 1.04pm
Bunting on display at Covent Garden in central London ahead of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations (PA)
Bunting on display at Covent Garden in central London ahead of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations (PA)

Streets will be covered in hundreds of miles of bunting as manufacturers revealed a “massive” spike in demand ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

One company said sales had risen “thirtyfold” in the last month, while others warned they were running out of stock.

The Hampshire Flag Company said it had just “a few” decorations left, despite preparing “way in advance” for a surge in orders.

Extra bunting that it manufactured to cope with Jubilee demand sold out by February.

“We’ve done about 200 miles of bunting in the last three months,” said marketing manager Rod Sessions.

The firm usually sells “about 50 miles” in the first three or four months of the year, he added.

Tesco, which expected to sell 60,000 rolls of bunting in the week leading up to the Jubilee, was also running low.

“Anyone interested in buying any should check with their local store first,” a spokesman for Britain’s biggest supermarket said.

“It’s been extremely popular and we’re coming near the end of our stocks.”

Bunting Warehouse, a Leicestershire manufacturer, said the “incredible” demand was higher than at any point since 2012’s Diamond Jubilee.

“We’ve sold somewhere in the region of 90 to 100km of bunting in the last month,” director Tim Turner said.

“It’s twentyfold what we normally do, thirtyfold what we normally do.”

Its most popular options were of the Union Flag and Platinum Jubilee logo, which features a crown on an imperial purple background.

“We’ve done in the region of 30km of just the Jubilee design,” Mr Turner said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier