Instagram introduces Amber Alerts for missing children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Instagram introduces Amber Alerts for missing children

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 2.02pm
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)

Amber Alerts about missing or abducted children are to be launched on Instagram in the UK and other countries around the world.

The feature has been developed in partnership with organisations including the National Crime Agency.

Instagram said the alerts would include details about the missing child such as a photo, description, location of abduction and other available information.

It said this could be a vital tool in searches because of the visual nature of the platform and as its engaged audience could quickly share alerts more widely.

The Meta-owned platform said the feature would begin rolling out on Thursday and would be fully available in 25 countries within the next few weeks.

A similar system was launched on Facebook in 2015 and with the feature now also coming to Instagram, users will be able to share alerts across platforms.

“We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours,” said Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety at Meta.

“With this update, if an Amber Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed.

“Amber Alerts are an important way we can support our communities in keeping children safe, and we look forward to continuing this work.”

Louise Newell, from the National Crime Agency’s UK missing persons unit, said: “Amber Alerts are a crucial tool in helping to get a message out quickly about a missing child and often result in vital information from the public that helps law enforcement to locate them.

“Having a really visual social platform like Instagram on board with issuing such alerts is great news, bringing missing children cases to a larger, more diverse audience and therefore increasing opportunities to find a missing child.

“If you have any information relating to a missing child alert, however small, you should immediately contact the police using details in the alert message.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier