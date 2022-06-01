An estimated 19m drivers preparing to hit the road for Jubilee journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
An estimated 19m drivers preparing to hit the road for Jubilee journeys

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 3.12pm
An estimated 19 million drivers will hit the road at some point over the Platinum Jubilee period, a new survey suggests (Jacob King/PA)

An estimated 19 million drivers will hit the road at some point over the long Platinum Jubilee weekend, a new survey suggests.

Some 53% of respondents to an AA poll of 13,062 motorists said they will drive at some point between Thursday and Sunday.

They will face record fuel prices, with the average price of petrol reaching 174p per litre on Tuesday, while diesel climbed to 183p per litre.

The survey also indicated that Jubilee street parties will be particularly popular in the South.

AA president Edmund King said: “The Platinum Jubilee will not be just an extended bank holiday.

“The AA survey points to 57% of people in the UK celebrating the event in some way other than just watching it on the TV or choosing not to celebrate at all.

“In many ways, a family or local community-orientated celebration is perfect for marking the event.

“Away from the local street parties, some roads will be busy.

“The AA warns drivers to be prepared for some delays around supermarkets and other shopping centres.”

Andy Marchant, traffic expert at location technology firm TomTom, warned that drivers should expect “high levels of congestion on UK roads”.

He said: “We would advise people to avoid travelling by car where possible or leave before noon or after 8pm when traffic begins to settle down.”

