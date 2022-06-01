An estimated 19m drivers preparing to hit the road for Jubilee journeys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An estimated 19 million drivers will hit the road at some point over the long Platinum Jubilee weekend, a new survey suggests.

Some 53% of respondents to an AA poll of 13,062 motorists said they will drive at some point between Thursday and Sunday.

They will face record fuel prices, with the average price of petrol reaching 174p per litre on Tuesday, while diesel climbed to 183p per litre.

The survey also indicated that Jubilee street parties will be particularly popular in the South.

AA president Edmund King said: “The Platinum Jubilee will not be just an extended bank holiday.

“The AA survey points to 57% of people in the UK celebrating the event in some way other than just watching it on the TV or choosing not to celebrate at all.

“In many ways, a family or local community-orientated celebration is perfect for marking the event.

“Away from the local street parties, some roads will be busy.

“The AA warns drivers to be prepared for some delays around supermarkets and other shopping centres.”

Andy Marchant, traffic expert at location technology firm TomTom, warned that drivers should expect “high levels of congestion on UK roads”.

He said: “We would advise people to avoid travelling by car where possible or leave before noon or after 8pm when traffic begins to settle down.”