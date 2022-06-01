Police warning as hunt for convicted serial sex offender enters second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police warning as hunt for convicted serial sex offender enters second day

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 3.34pm
Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Police have urged people to be “extra vigilant” after a manhunt for a convicted serial sex offender who absconded from an open prison entered its second day.

Gary Butcher, who has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, left HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said people should not approach the “dangerous” 55-year-old, who may have travelled to Leicestershire.

Prisoner on the run
Butcher is the second prisoner to abscond from HMP North Sea Camp in just over three months (Chris Radburn/PA)

The force said he is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

The news comes just over three months after another convicted sex offender, Paul Robson, absconded from the same prison.

It took police four days to arrest Robson, who was described as a “particular danger to women and young children”.

After he was arrested, the Justice Secretary insisted the number of criminals who abscond from prison is “very low” and confirmed he would be personally reviewing requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.

But Dominic Raab admitted he would only be able to look at the “top slice” of requests involving the most high-risk criminals, otherwise “the volume of cases would inundate us”.

Prison absconder Paul Robson
Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in February (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Police said following CCTV inquiries that Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket, dark blue cargo shorts, and may also be carrying a black No Fear rucksack.

He is described as a stocky white male, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

Police said he has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and “Phillip-Trina” tattooed on his left arm.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

“I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male.

“Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people’s homes to carry out his attacks.

“I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture.

“If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier