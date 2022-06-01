Emergency leadership group re-established to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency leadership group re-established to tackle cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 3.38pm
Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey (David Young/PA)
Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey (David Young/PA)

An emergency group set up during the Covid-19 pandemic has been re-established to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey made the announcement as SSE Airtricity revealed a 42.7% increase in gas prices from July 1.

Ms Hargey said she is barred from bidding for funding for measures to alleviate the crisis by the absence of a Stormont Executive.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking following a visit to the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), Ms Hargey said the emergencies leadership group allows the community and voluntary sector to work with her department to look at interventions on the ground.

“I think the same urgency (as during Covid) needs to be applied to the crisis that we now find ourselves in around the cost of living and the same energy and attention needs to be taken to that,” she said.

The group also includes NICVA, the Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and Older People’s commissioner Eddie Lynch.

Ms Hargey added: “We have £420 million here that we could release today if we had a functioning Executive, so I think the focus of all politicians and everyone who was elected a few weeks ago need to get back round the table and reform an Executive.

“I have been working to make bids for that money in order to look at new energy schemes that we could roll out, to look at discretionary support and putting more money in to help people in financial crisis but in the absence of an Executive, that creates an obstacle in terms of unlocking that money.

“I think in the midst of crisis when people are really struggling, this is an emergency and you can see that with the increasing costs around household bills, we have a responsibility to get back in around the Executive table, to unlock that money and to work in this public emergency to respond to the needs of families and communities.”

Ms Hargey said her Sinn Fein colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, is continuing to work with the Treasury to find a way to deliver a £400 energy grant in October in the absence of an Executive.

“We’re trying to find a workaround for that, the issue is we shouldn’t need to find a workaround. If we had a functioning Executive that money could come across as soon as possible,” she said.

“We would have schemes that we have run before such as the high street voucher scheme, that we could find an avenue to get that money out and into people’s pockets as quickly as possible.

“We haven’t found a solution yet and that is unfortunate, and I think that is really adding to people’s worries.

“They’re angry they don’t have an Executive but we need to find a workaround and Conor Murphy is working with the Treasury to see how we can do that and give certainty to those families, but we will do all that we can to make sure that £400 payment hits the pockets of every household here.”

