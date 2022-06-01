I’m pretty happy – 33 wins and counting for world number one Iga Swiatek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I'm pretty happy – 33 wins and counting for world number one Iga Swiatek

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 4.02pm
Iga Swiatek is into the semi-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek made it 33 wins and counting as she eased into the semi-finals of the French Open.

The seemingly unstoppable world number one from Poland swatted aside American 11th seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.

There was a moment of mild controversy when Swiatek clinched the first set with a winner from a drop shot which replays showed was actually a double bounce.

But Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, also blasted 30 winners to her opponent’s 16 to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

France Tennis French Open
Thumbs up for Iga Swiatek (Thibault Camus/AP)

If Swiatek lifts the title on Saturday – which is looking more and more likely – she will equal Venus Williams’ record of 35 consecutive victories, the longest winning streak in women’s singles since the year 2000.

Swiatek, who won the title here in 2020, said: “The atmosphere is great. I’m pretty happy I can play here and I’ve had so many matches because it’s always a great experience on Philippe-Chatrier.

“It’s always nervous but sometimes stress is a positive thing that can make you more active, more tense, so I try to use it.”

Kasatkina, the 20th seed, won the all-Russian affair against Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-6 (5).

“I have no time to relax, I’m playing already tomorrow,” said Kasatkina ahead of her first grand slam semi-final. “So, a little bit of time, you know, to enjoy it because still it’s special for me and my first semi-final.

“But I know that tomorrow is another, it’s another mountain in front of me which I have to climb and that’s it.”

