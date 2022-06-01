Jubilee ‘fabulous opportunity to show London and the Met at its best’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jubilee ‘fabulous opportunity to show London and the Met at its best’

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 4.06pm
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray (PA)
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray (PA)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will give the Metropolitan Police an opportunity to show themselves at their best, the force’s gold commander for the event has said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray has spent months organising the force’s operations over the Jubilee weekend.

She told the PA news agency on Wednesday that the event was also an opportunity to show London at its best.

“Policing the Jubilee is an absolute privilege and that privilege is whether we are policing here at Buckingham Palace and in the Mall or whether we are working across every community in London”, she said.

“And that is what people will see.

“They will see police officers across London throughout this weekend and I think that this is just such a fabulous opportunity to show London at its best and to show the Met at its best.

“And really to take so many opportunities to speak to members of the public and do what it is we do on a daily basis, out there keeping people safe, and that’s what we are aiming to do for this weekend.”

Ms Gray said that the force was excited for the event.

“The preparation for this weekend has been going on for months and months now and we’re really excited that the weekend has finally come”, she said.

“We’re hoping that everyone in London and watching on TV across the world sees London at it’s very best.”

She said that the weekend was a “fabulous opportunity” for joint working across every agency.

Police
Barbara Gray said policing the Jubilee is an absolute privilege (PA)

“Everyone has worked really well together as we’ve prepared so there has been no part any more difficult than anything else”, she said.

“It has just been a really fantastic opportunity for joint working across every agency.”

Standing outside Buckingham Palace, she said that the weather can be the biggest concern for the force when policing an event such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She said: “Our biggest concern can very often be shaped by the weather and we are hoping that the weather for this weekend is going to be largely sunny with a few showers.”

She said it was an “absolute privilege” go be involved in the Jubilee weekend.

However, she added that she would be “tired” and “a little sad” when it is all over.

“Tired, but we know it’s going to be a fabulous weekend, so probably just a little sad as well,” she said.

