Most currencies appeared on and oldest monarch – all the records the Queen holds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Most currencies appeared on and oldest monarch – all the records the Queen holds

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 6.02pm
The Queen holds a number of unique Guinness World Records (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen holds a number of unique Guinness World Records (Steve Parsons/PA)

While many people are familiar with the Queen’s record as the longest-reigning living monarch, she also holds a raft of other records, including appearing on the most number of currencies.

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 75-year reign, Guinness World Records has revealed the raft of records she currently holds.

“Most countries to be Head of State of simultaneously” is a record which she set in November 2021, at 15 different countries.

Also among her records are “Longest-reigning living monarch”, which she now holds having acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952.

She became the longest-reigning living monarch in October 2016 after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

She also holds the Guinness World Record for the most portrayed living monarch, having been played on stage and screen in productions ranging from Netflix’s The Crown, the 2006 film The Queen, and even a cartoon cameo in The Simpsons in 2003.

The Crown series 3
The Queen has been portrayed on stage and screen more times than any other living monarch, including by Olivia Colman in Netflix’s The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The Queen appears on at least 33 currencies, according to the Guinness World Records, making her the individual to have appeared on the most.

Her face is printed on currencies across the world, including Australia, Belize, New Zealand, and Canada.

Money stock
The queen is on at least 33 different currencies, according to the Guinness World Records (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She’s also the oldest reigning queen, at 96, the wealthiest Queen, with an estimated wealth of £370 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List, and has opened more Summer Olympic Games than any other individual, having opened the 1976 games in Montreal, and the 2012 games in London.

Other royal-related records include the monarch’s St Edward’s crown being the world’s most valuable.

It is considered priceless, but after a calculation of the value of each component part, cashnetusa.com estimated its overall worth as £3,508,990 in an article dated October 2019.

The memorial page of the official website of the British monarchy also holds the record for the most visited royal website globally as 14 million clicked on in September 1997 following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Queen’s speech 2019
One of the Queen’s crowns is considered to be the world’s most valuable (PA)

The largest collection of royal memorabilia consists of more than 10,000 pieces and belongs to Jan Hugo in Australia, who has devoted her life to amassing British Royal family memorabilia since 1982.

On 25 December 2012, the Queen’s annual Christmas message was broadcast in 3D for the first time.

Here is a list of the Guinness World Record titles held by the Queen in full.

1. Longest-reigning living Queen
2. Most countries to be Head of State of simultaneously
3. Most portrayed living monarch
4. Oldest reigning queen
5. Most currencies featuring the same individual
6. Most Summer Olympic Games opened by an individual
7. Oldest monarch, British
8. Wealthiest Queen

Other royal and Queen-related records:

1. First broadcast of the Queen’s Christmas message in 3D
2. Most valuable crown
3. Largest collection of Royal Memorabilia
4. Most visited royal website

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier