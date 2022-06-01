Johnny Depp relaxes in Newcastle pub with Sam Fender after lawsuit win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp relaxes in Newcastle pub with Sam Fender after lawsuit win

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.28pm
Johnny Depp relaxes in Newcastle pub with Sam Fender after defamation lawsuit win (Raph Pour-Hashemi)
Johnny Depp was pictured greeting fans and relaxing with Sam Fender at a pub in Newcastle just moments after a jury returned a favourable verdict in his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit.

Photos showed the actor shaking hands with members of the public at The Bridge Tavern, near the city centre, and later featured in Fender’s Instagram story alongside musician Jeff Beck.

Depp has joined Beck on his UK tour, appearing on stage to sing with him at various venues across the UK, including at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

The two are rumoured to be performing together again in Gateshead on Thursday night.

The pictures come as a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that statements made by Depp’s former partner, actress Amber Heard, were defamatory against him.

He had sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars, claiming her 2018 article in the Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath… That has to change.”

Depp’s lawyers argued that the article, which did not mention him by name, falsely claimed that he was physically and sexually abusive while the two were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, the actor was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further five million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

“Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now… that was quite surreal,” one Twitter user wrote, attaching a photo of Mr Depp walking down some stairs at the venue.

Johnny Depp in London
Depp has been performing with Jeff Beck at venues across the UK (Raph Pour-Hashemi)

“For anyone interested… Johnny Depp and Sam Fender (have) just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside,” another said, paired with a video that shows Mr Depp waving and shaking hands of fans as he exits the pub’s garden.

In a statement released after the verdict came in, Mr Depp said he “feels at peace” and is “truly humbled” after winning the lawsuit.

The actor said his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

Mr Depp also promised fans that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”.

