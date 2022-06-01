Probation chief humbled by OBE honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Probation chief humbled by OBE honour

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Amanda Stewart, chief executive of the Probation Board NI, who has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours (PBNI/PA)
Amanda Stewart, chief executive of the Probation Board NI, who has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours (PBNI/PA)

The chief executive of the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has said she is very humbled to have been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Amanda Stewart, who is also the former chief executive of the Policing Board, has been made an OBE for public service.

She said: “I feel very humbled to have received this honour and it is recognition of all those working within justice to deliver services to change lives for safer communities.

“Throughout my career in public service, working in partnership and with local communities has been at the heart of everything I do.

“As chief executive of PBNI I feel incredibly proud to lead an organisation that is committed to developing local services to reduce reoffending and keep people safer.”

Ms Stewart also paid tribute to Shauna Scroggie, from PBNI, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

She said: “Shauna is a highly valued member of staff who delivers frontline services and works in partnership with a range of organisations to ensure people under probation supervision can give back through providing unpaid work to local communities.”

PBNI chairman Max Murray said: “This is a wonderful recognition of Amanda’s exceptional contribution to criminal justice in Northern Ireland.

“As chief executive of PBNI she lives the values of inclusiveness, integrity and openness.

“Her outstanding leadership qualities, support of staff and prioritisation of partnership working will enable probation to grow and develop as a valued part of the justice system.

“I am also delighted to see a member of our community service team, Shauna Scroggie recognised.

“I have personally accompanied Shauna as she goes round her various projects and have seen her professionalism first hand.

“Shauna’s enthusiasm and commitment are exemplary. She has excellent working relationships with service users and the many contacts she has within her work projects.

“I want to offer my personal congratulations, and that of everyone associated with PBNI, to Amanda and Shauna who richly deserve this recognition of their vital work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier