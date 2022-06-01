Hockey international tells of ‘surreal but special’ MBE honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hockey international tells of ‘surreal but special’ MBE honour

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Shirley McCay, Ireland
Ireland’s record caps holder in hockey has said being made an MBE is “surreal, but very special”.

Shirley McCay, 33, who played 316 times for Ireland and appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to hockey and the community in Northern Ireland.

Originally from Drumquin in Co Tyrone, Ms McCay learned to play hockey at Omagh Academy before representing the Irish under 16 and under 18 sides and won her first senior cap in 2007.

Playing in defence, she was a key member of the Irish team which finished runner-up in the World Cup in 2018.

She now works as the talent manager at Ulster Hockey for the underage boys’ and girls’ programmes.

She said: “It has been a long journey. We went to the Olympics in Tokyo last year which was amazing.

“There was a lot of uncertainty around whether it would go ahead at all which made it all the more special in the end.

“There were no friends or family there to support us but it was amazing, it was very sweet.”

Ms McCay recalled the moment when she discovered that she was to be honoured for her sporting career.

She said: “I was actually in Belfast shopping and my sister sent me a picture of this very majestic looking envelope.

“All I could think about was what trouble I had got into. What speeding fine or whatever I had got.

“When she opened up the letter and sent me pictures of it, it was all very exciting and surreal, completely unexpected but very special.”

She said she hopes the honour will help to increase the profile of hockey in Ireland.

“It is about the exposure and visibility for hockey, putting it on the map.

“A lot of schools in Ireland play hockey, particularly for the girls. It is just about getting the message out there and promoting the game.

“I am very grateful to be in a job that I love and it is so nice for me to give those opportunities to young girls and boys to explore their dreams and give them the best possible experience.”

