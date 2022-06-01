MBE for business advocate who raised NI traders’ concerns during Brexit process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MBE for business advocate who raised NI traders’ concerns during Brexit process

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32pm
Aodhan Connolly (Aodhan Connolly/PA)
Aodhan Connolly (Aodhan Connolly/PA)

A business advocate who articulated the concerns of Northern Ireland traders through the Brexit process has been made an MBE.

Aodhan Connolly, the former director of the NI Retail Consortium, became a familiar face in the corridors of power in London and Brussels as he pressed the case of local businesses.

Mr Connolly, 45, recently left his role in the private sector to take up a new job heading up the Northern Ireland Executive’s offices in Brussels.

Originally from Portadown, Co Armagh, Mr Connolly chaired the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group (NIBBWG) – a body formed in 2019 to represent the interests of businesses through the UK’s turbulent departure from the European Union.

Aodhan Connolly voiced the concerns of business groups in Northern Ireland during the Brexit process (Aodhan Connolly/PA)

He insisted his MBE for services to the economy was an acknowledgment of the work put in by all members of the working group, rather than solely an accolade for himself.

“I am delighted to receive this honour,” he told the PA news agency.

“This award is as much a recognition of the collective work and dedication of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group as it is for me personally.

“Their willingness to work in a spirit of collegiate cooperation made all the difference when we took the messages of the NI business community to the UK, European and world stage.

“I hope to continue that same spirit of cooperation as I represent Northern Ireland in my new role as director of the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels.”

Educated at St Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh, Mr Connolly has also previously worked as a trade adviser to the British Retail Consortium, as a UK Trade and Business Commissioner and an account director at Chambre Public Affairs.

He recently won the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Outstanding Achievement Award 2022.

Mr Connolly is the chair of two Northern Ireland charities – Wheelworks Arts which works with young people combining the arts and digital technology in workshops, programmes and projects; and the Greater Village Regeneration Trust which delivers a wide range of services to benefit the local community in the Village area of south Belfast.

He is also a keen cook, linguist, runner and hiker.

