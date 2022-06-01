Army widow ‘absolutely thrilled’ with mention on Honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Army widow ‘absolutely thrilled’ with mention on Honours list

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.33pm
Christine Gemmell who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Army Widows’ Association in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List (Liam McBurney/PA)
An Army widow has said being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list is “all the more special” due to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Christine Gemmell, 62, from Dromara in County Down, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the Army Widows’ Association.

Ms Gemmell said she is “absolutely thrilled” about the award which she says is recognition of all the “vitally important” work the organisation does.

A nurse by profession, Ms Gemmell became involved with the Army Widows’ Association following the death of her husband.

Stephen Gemmell, from Thame in Oxfordshire, worked for the Special Investigations Branch and died from a heart attack in March 2005 at the age of 47.

Ms Gemmell, who has held the position of chair at the organisation, said the Army Widows’ Association is a “lifeline for so many people” and brings together women who share an “immediate bond”.

Speaking about her award, Ms Gemmell told the PA news agency: “I’m shocked but I’m absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled and delighted.

“I don’t know whether it just makes it all the more special because it’s in the Platinum Jubilee year.”

Ms Gemmell added: “We all consider ourselves very loyal to the Queen.”

She said she refers to the widows as “my other family”, adding: “It’s just an immediate bond. It’s very hard to describe.”

Ms Gemmell said: “I’ve got friends all over the place and when you meet it’s like you’ve never been apart.”

(PA Graphics)

The Army Widows’ Association was founded in 2004 by a group of Army widows who felt that there was a need for an organisation that represented and understood the needs of Army widows.

It welcomes widows, widowers and recognised partners of Army personnel, regardless of cause of death.

Ms Gemmell said: “I think it’s just vitally important the work that we do. And it’s run by widows for widows, and is completely voluntary.

“It’s (the award) recognition of all the work that we do.”

Elsewhere on the honours list, Eileen Kelly-McGregor, chairwoman of the board of trustees at the Army Widows’ Association, is made a MBE for voluntary service to bereaved families.

