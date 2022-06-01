Harry and Meghan to attend Trooping the Colour as Charles deputises for Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry and Meghan to attend Trooping the Colour as Charles deputises for Queen

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.02am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour as the Prince of Wales deputises for the Queen – who will not take part in the ceremony, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan will have a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade, as they watch Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute on Thursday.

After the ceremony, the Queen will acknowledge the salute of the returning Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from Buckingham Palace’s balcony, with her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, before she later joins working royals on the balcony to watch the traditional fly-past of aircraft.

Trooping the Colour parade
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But the Duke of York, who left public duties in disgrace after his US civil sex case – which he settled out of court, is not expected to join the royals.

The Sussexes are expected to join the congregation for Friday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70-year reign at St Paul’s Cathedral, but their participation with Trooping is an added element.

They are travelling with their children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet who turns one on Saturday, and their visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has sparked rumours the couple will have their daughter christened with the monarch present.

It will be the first time the duke and duchess will have brought Lilibet, who was named in honour of the Queen, to the UK.

Charles, who normally takes part in the Trooping ceremony on horseback in his role as Colonel, Welsh Guards, will take the salute and inspect the troops of the Household Division on the Queen’s behalf, and will be joined by the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel, Irish Guards and the Princess Royal, Colonel The Blues and Royals, who are also mounted.

Trooping the Colour
Meghan and Harry will join members of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

Members of the royal family who will travel to Trooping in the traditional carriage procession include the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also arrive at Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage.

Lord Snowdon and his sister Lady Sarah Chatto, children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, have been invited to the event with their families and will join the royal party in the Major General’s Office overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier