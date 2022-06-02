At least three killed in ‘catastrophic’ shooting at Tulsa hospital campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At least three killed in ‘catastrophic’ shooting at Tulsa hospital campus

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 1.10am
At least three people have been shot and multiple others injured in a shooting at a medical building which police have described as 'catastrophic' (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
At least three people have been shot and multiple others injured in a shooting at a medical building which police have described as ‘catastrophic’ (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

At least three people have been shot and multiple others injured in a shooting at a medical building which police have described as “catastrophic”.

Tulsa police said multiple people were shot at a hospital campus on Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed”.

In a Facebook post made by the police department just before 6pm, police said the gunman was dead. It was unclear how the gunman died.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus on Wednesday (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

St Francis Health System locked down its campus on Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla
Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

