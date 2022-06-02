What the papers say – June 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are focused on the celebrations for Britain’s longest reigning monarch on the eve of the Jubilee.

The Daily Express says “a grateful nation” salutes the Queen, while the Daily Mirror says a four-day party begins for “our Queen” and “our Britain”.

Tomorrow's front page: A grateful nation salutes you Ma'am #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/74iTtfkFy5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 1, 2022

The Sun and the Daily Mail run with the monarch’s call for Britons to create “happy memories”.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen calls on the nation to create “happy memories” as she kicks off her Platinum Jubilee party https://t.co/I6Lg7vLE8n pic.twitter.com/KaYuHBWTxb — The Sun (@TheSun) June 1, 2022

The i carries 70 photographs of the Queen for her 70 years as the head of state, while The Daily Telegraph quotes the monarch: “We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ''We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YnLhYVTFc9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Star continues with coverage of getaway disruptions.

The Guardian leads on a warning to the Prime Minister that his changes to the ministerial ethics code “fuel mistrust”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 2 June 2022: Changes to ethics code fuel mistrust, PM is warned pic.twitter.com/AtIGbyPrgC — The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2022

While The Times reports Mr Johnson’s allies have called Tory rebels “narcissists”.

And the Financial Times reports on a warning that a “hurricane” is “bearing down” on the global economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 2 June https://t.co/CTxMcpmmGw pic.twitter.com/fkMQa4o1Rw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2022