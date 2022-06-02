Palestinian ‘shot dead by Israeli troops’ during West Bank raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Palestinian ‘shot dead by Israeli troops’ during West Bank raid

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 8.10am
Israeli troops blow up the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh in the West Bank village of Yabed (AP)
Israeli troops blow up the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh in the West Bank village of Yabed (AP)

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in the West Bank, officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man as Ayman Mheisen, 29.

The Israeli military said forces operating in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem were pelted with rocks and explosive devices.

The troops responded with live fire, according to the military.

House demolition
Palestinians inspect the damage to the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Yabed (AP)

Elsewhere, troops demolished the home of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh, who gunned down Israelis in an attack earlier this year.

A blast from the demolition in the West Bank village of Yaabed lit up the night sky early on Thursday.

Video released by the Israeli military showed soldiers preparing the house for demolition and an explosion ripping through the three-floor building. The military said forces exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen at the scene.

The Palestinian whose home was demolished methodically gunned down five people in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak in March.

Demolished house
Hamarsheh was shot and killed by Israeli police after he killed three Israelis and two Ukrainian citizens in a deadly shooting attack in Bnei Brak (AP)

Israel uses home demolitions as a deterrent to prevent further attacks. Critics see the tactic as a form of collective punishment.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a woman who was said to have been carrying a knife.

The events come during a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence, where a spate of Palestinian attacks set off near-daily arrest raids by Israel in the West Bank.

The tensions were further fuelled by clashes at a key Jerusalem mosque and the killing of a well-known Palestinian-American journalist. The Palestinians and witness say she was killed by Israeli fire, while Israel says it is not clear if soldiers or Palestinian gunmen fired the deadly bullet.

House demolition
Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment (AP)

At least 19 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks in recent months. At least 35 Palestinians have been killed by Israel.

Some were gunmen killed in fighting with Israel, while others were shot while allegedly throwing stones or firebombs at Israeli troops in the West Bank.

An unarmed woman and at least two people who appear to have been bystanders were also among those killed.

