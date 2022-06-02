The aircraft taking part in the six-minute Platinum Jubilee flypast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The aircraft taking part in the six-minute Platinum Jubilee flypast

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 9.22am
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft will feature Apache helicopters, Typhoons and The Red Arrows as part of the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour.

First to appear in the London skies will be the Royal Navy Wildcat, Royal Navy Merlin and British Army Apache helicopters.

The Ministry of Defence said more than 70 aircraft, including aircraft used by the UK Armed Forces on operations around the world, will take part.

It will take six minutes to fly over the crowds and is expected to include more than three times the number of aircraft which took part in the Queen’s last birthday parade flypast in central London in 2019.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen and members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace watch a 2019 flypast (Victoria Jones/PA)

The display will include helicopters from the Royal Navy and the Army and RAF aircraft recently seen responding to events in Kabul and Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

The flypast will also include highlights from the history of the RAF, with Puma and Chinook helicopters flying over the palace followed by the Lancaster, three Spitfires and two Hurricanes, all operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Behind the Memorial Flight are five RAF training aircraft, including a Phenom from RAF Cranwell and four Texan aircraft from RAF Valley.

Three RAF Hercules aircraft are the first of the RAF’s tanker and transport fleet shown in the display.

The second wave of RAF air transport aircraft is made up of an Atlas leading a Globemaster (C-17).

RAF centenary
Members of the royal family watch an RAF flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Next to appear will be two aircraft of the RAF’s Intelligence Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Force, The Poseidon and the Rivet Joint.

Then it will be the RAF Voyager, RAF Typhoon and RAF Lightning (F-35B).

The display will also feature four Lightning (F-35B) aircraft and four Hawks, and completing the flypast is the RAF Aerobatic Team (RAFAT), the Red Arrows.

The aircraft are expected to begin by gathering off the coast of Norfolk and Suffolk, before turning southwest and beginning their formation towards London.

The Red Arrows will make their approach to Buckingham Palace via flying north of Colchester and Chelmsford, Essex, before heading straight down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace.

