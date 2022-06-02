Jubilee celebrations begin as George, Charlotte and Louis join carriage procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jubilee celebrations begin as George, Charlotte and Louis join carriage procession

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 11.08am Updated: June 2 2022, 11.10am
Prince George, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (right) leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prince George, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (right) leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Platinum Jubilee crowds were treated to the sight of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children taking part in their first carriage procession as historic celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign began.

Cheers went up from thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with proud parent Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The traditional carriage procession left Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, also known as the Birthday Parade – the start of four days of festivities honouring the Queen.

The nation is embracing the special extended bank holiday weekend of pomp, pageantry and star-studded festivities, which will see celebrities and the public gather in their millions in tribute to the monarch.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thousands of wellwishers draped in Union flags, party hats and plastic tiaras flocked to central London for the Trooping spectacle.

The young Cambridges and the duchesses’ carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor and Viscount Severn.

George, Charlotte and Louis smiled and waved enthusiastically as they sat in a row, with Louis the youngest in the middle of his older siblings.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence processed in the final carriage.

On horseback at the rear in their uniforms were the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, resplendent in their military regalia – including their new Platinum Jubilee medals.

The Queen, meanwhile, was watching from Buckingham Palace, waiting to take a salute from the balcony accompanied by her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, when the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards make their way back from the parade ground.

The jubilee monarch, now 96, is facing ongoing mobility issues and opted to stay at her royal residence.

The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace and heads down the Mall for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London
The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace and heads down The Mall for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Paul Ellis/PA)

The once-in-a-lifetime jubilee celebrations will see members of the monarchy, celebrities from the UK and across the globe, and people from all parts of the UK gather to recognise the Queen’s legacy over the weekend.

The Queen will return to the balcony for a second time on Thursday, accompanied by working royals and the Cambridge children, to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.

A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s on Friday, while Epsom Derby Day is on Saturday, and that evening Queen + Adam Lambert and Diana Ross headline the BBC’s Party at the Palace.

On the final day, revellers will take to the streets of London for the Jubilee Pageant, that will see each decade of the monarch’s reign celebrated with “national treasures” puppets, dancers and music.

