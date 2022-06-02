Time working against Russia with economy collapsing, German minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Time working against Russia with economy collapsing, German minister says

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.04pm
People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine (AP)
People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine (AP)

Germany’s vice chancellor has said Russia’s continued income from high fuel prices “hurts”, but insisted “time is working against Russia” with its economy collapsing.

Robert Habeck, who is also Germany’s economy minister, told the German parliament on Thursday that “the income that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has obtained in recent months because of high prices hurts, and we can only be ashamed that we haven’t yet managed to reduce this dependence more significantly”.

But he argued that looking at Russia’s gas and oil income does not tell the whole story.

Russia Ukraine War
People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk (AP)

Mr Habeck said that “Putin is still getting money, but he can hardly spend it any more” because of Western sanctions. He also pointed to big drops in exports to Russia, including from Germany.

The minister said that “time is not working for Russia. It is working against Russia, it is working against the Russian economy”.

He added that “no-one wants to invest in Russia any more”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s emergency officials said Russian shelling overnight set a school on fire in the city of Kharkiv, with a woman dying in the blaze.

Another man sustained injuries, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine supporter
A woman wears a band and flowers in the Ukrainian flag colours before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park (AP)

Fires from the shelling also occurred in other areas of the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces also shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram.

He said the shelling took place on the border with the Kherson region, much of which is under Moscow’s control.

In the Sumy region that borders Russia, three people were wounded as a result of overnight missile strikes, governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.

In the east, according to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian troops continued storming the key city of Sievierodonetsk.

Russia Ukraine
The Russian military’s Uragan multiple rocket launchers fire rockets at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location (Russian defence ministry press service via AP)

Moscow’s forces also stormed the town of Komyshuvakha in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region, large parts of which are under Russian control, the General Staff’s morning update said.

Earlier, a Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said five people were wounded in the strike.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country’s interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.

However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railway was still being assessed, but the tunnel was spared.

The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier