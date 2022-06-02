George, Charlotte and Louis perfect royal waves at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George, Charlotte and Louis perfect royal waves at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 2.12pm
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showcased their royal waves as they celebrated their great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.

The three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed in a colour scheme of navy, white and blue for the first event of the four-day extravaganza.

Thousands of well-wishers got a glimpse of the young royals as they travelled in a carriage with their mother Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince Louis reacts on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while viewing the Platinum Jubilee flypast (Aaron Chown/PA)

Four-year-old Louis, who was wearing a sailor-style outfit reminiscent of one worn by his father in 1985, sat between his big brother and sister as they made their way to Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade.

The trio waved at the crowds packed on to The Mall in central London.

At one point, seven-year-old Charlotte, wearing a summery cornflower blue dress with bow shoulder detail, could be seen pushing Louis’s arm down when he was mid-wave.

The oldest sibling, eight-year-old George, looked smart in a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie for the occasion.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Mia Grace Tindall (Matt Dunham/PA)

During the Trooping ceremony, the children peered out of the window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office, and they could be seen pointing out towards the ceremony.

The children remained committed to waving at royal fans, and bowed their heads as they received a salute, on their way back to the palace in their carriage.

They then made an appearance on the balcony for the flypast which prompted some comical reactions from Louis who held his hands over his ears, probably due to the roar of the aircraft overhead.

Louis chatted with the Queen on the balcony, and once the flypast got going he could be seen covering his eyes, holding his head and resting his chin in his hands at various points.

The young prince was standing next to the 96-year-old monarch who smiled throughout as she looked towards the sky.

