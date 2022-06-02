Thunderstorms could hit London during Jubilee concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thunderstorms could hit London during Jubilee concert

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 3.20pm
An artist’s impression of the stage outside Buckingham Palace (BBC/PA)
An artist’s impression of the stage outside Buckingham Palace (BBC/PA)

Thunderstorms could dampen performances from the likes of Craig David and Alicia Keys at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

The Met Office is considering issuing a weather warning as it predicts heavy, possibly thundery, showers for parts of England and London on Saturday evening, during the Jubilee concert.

The forecaster is expected to review the situation on Friday morning.

A total of 22,000 spectators are expected to attend the event outside Buckingham Palace, which is set to be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “It’s being monitored but at the moment there’s not enough confidence to issue any warnings.

“But it’s one that’s going to be reviewed tomorrow morning as to whether or not we do require a thunderstorm warning, simply because of the number of people we’re expecting in the capital on Saturday night, so that’s one area of slight concern in terms of weather causing some issues for festivities.”

The show will see appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Diana Ross is also scheduled to close the two-and-a-half hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

