Iga Swiatek eases into French Open final after getting fired up by Led Zeppelin

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 3.52pm
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Daria Kasatkina (Michel Euler/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Daria Kasatkina (Michel Euler/AP)

Iga Swiatek listened to Led Zeppelin before taking her next step on the stairway to tennis heaven.

The world number one and hot title favourite put in a heavy metal performance to rock Russian Daria Kasatkina and reach the French Open final.

Swiatek, 20, won 6-2 6-1 in just 64 minutes of a one-sided semi on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

She said: “I try to treat every match the same way, and if I realise this is one of the most important matches of the season it stresses me out.

“So I just listen to music – Led Zeppelin, it really pumps me up – and use everything to help me.”

The Paris breeze initially caught Swiatek as she double-faulted the first point, and when Kasatkina scrambled an early break back for 2-2, another tough test looked on the cards.

But Kasatkina won just one more game while Swiatek took 20 of the last 23 points.

