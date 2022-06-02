Who’s who in the royal line-up for the Queen’s balcony appearance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Who’s who in the royal line-up for the Queen’s balcony appearance?

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 3.54pm
The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence , the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales , Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence , the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales , Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Heirs to the throne, future queens and minor royals who have dedicated decades of their lives to supporting the monarch joined the head of state for her special Jubilee balcony appearance.

The Queen limited those taking to the famous frontage of Buckingham Palace for the flypast to working members of her family after “careful consideration”, the Palace said.

It meant there was no place for the Sussexes, who caused a crisis by quitting as senior royals and accusing an unnamed royal of racism, nor her disgraced second son the Duke of York, who has stepped away from public life.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duke and Duchess Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence , the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, the Cambridges, the Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Earl of Wessex (hidden) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Eighteen royals including the Queen stepped out to watch the high-profile display by more than 70 aircraft.

The key players on the royal stage included future king the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who was backed by the Queen in her Jubilee year to one day take the title of Queen.

There also was second in line the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cambridge also a future Queen, and their three children Prince George – a future monarch – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen’s other children – the Princess Royal, known for her hard-working, no-nonsense approach to royal duties, and the Earl of Wessex – took pride of place with their spouses Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex, along with the Wessexes’ children – Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

  1. The Queen
  2. The Prince of Wales
  3. The Duchess of Cornwall
  4. The Duke of Cambridge
  5. The Duchess of Cambridge
  6. Prince George
  7. Princess Charlotte
  8. Prince Louis
  9. The Princess Royal
  10. Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
  11. The Earl of Wessex
  12. The Countess of Wessex
  13. Lady Louise Windsor
  14. Viscount Severn
  15. The Duke of Kent
  16. The Duke of Gloucester
  17. The Duchess of Gloucester
  18. Princess Alexandra

The Queen also invited her cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester, with his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, to attend.

The dukes and their sister Alexandra are close to the monarch and have spent their lives working quietly and dependably behind the scenes carrying out royal engagements.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was notable the Queen asked the Duke of Kent – known as Steady Eddie for his reliability and good grace – to be at her side to take the salute from Trooping soldiers during her earlier balcony appearance the same day.

This Jubilee line-up was a marked change from the Diamond Jubilee, with a return to the wider supporting cast of royals – more similar to the Golden Jubilee celebrations

In 2012, a slimmed-down version of The Firm stepped out to greet the mass crowds celebrating the Queen’s 60-year reign.

The Silver Jubilee balcony appearance in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012
The Silver Jubilee balcony appearance in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (PA)

Just six royals waved to the well-wishers at the frontage of monarchy HQ – the Queen and only those at the very top of the succession list and their wives – Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Harry.

The decision was said to be part of Charles’ vision of streamlining and modernising the institution.

Ten years earlier during the 2002 Golden Jubilee, 20 members of the royal family had packed the balcony of the Queen’s London home to watch a traditional flypast.

