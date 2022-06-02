Summery shades for royal fashion on first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Summery shades for royal fashion on first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 4.00pm
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Royal women went for fresh summery shades for their outfits on the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen wore the dusky dove blue Angela Kelly outfit that she was wearing in the photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Charmelaine wool dress is embellished with a pearl and diamante trim around the neckline which also cascades down the front of the coat.

She completed the outfit with a hat in matching dusky dove blue Charmelaine wool with a turned up brim embellished with the same pearl and diamante trim.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Fastened to the coat was the Guards’ Badge, and she went for a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a blue ribbon effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield, teamed with a hat by Philip Treacy, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy.

Platinum Jubilee
The Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Countess of Wessex wore a pink and cream gingham dress with button and pocket detail.

