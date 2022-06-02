Shapps ‘risking travel chaos by ruling out emergency visa for aviation workers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shapps ‘risking travel chaos by ruling out emergency visa for aviation workers’

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 5.52pm
Grant Shapps (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Grant Shapps (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Transport Secretary is risking travel chaos by rejecting calls for an emergency visa for aviation workers, industry bosses have claimed.

Sources speaking to the BBC said Grant Shapps has ruled out filling gaps in the sector by amending the Government’s Shortage Occupation List.

It comes after travellers hoping to get away for the half-term break faced hour-long queues and missed flights, with experts blaming understaffing at airports.

Queues at Gatwick
Queues at Gatwick (Stephen Jones/PA)

More than 30,000 employees have been laid off by UK airlines over the past two years.

Half-term is the industry’s first major test since Covid travel restrictions were lifted in March, with the head of one airport warning it “takes time” to rebuild staff numbers.

Although queues appear to have died down, there are fears that the industry will not be able to cope with the resurgence in demand in July and August.

The Department for Transport and the aviation industry have set up a group to discuss mitigating travel issues ahead of the summer holidays.

Privately, bosses have questioned why some – including chefs and ballet dancers – are entitled to a skilled worker visa, while aviation employees are not.

Ian Costigan, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “Since the turn of the year, we have worked to recruit the people we need to support the recovery of our operation.

“This takes time due to the lengthy background checks and training involved, but we have been really encouraged by the level of interest.”

The airport has recruited 340 people this year, with a further 500 undergoing security checks.

Recent travel disruption eased on Thursday, with queues at Heathrow said to be a quarter of the length of a couple of days ago.

A spokesman said: “While there have been some queues at times, our colleagues have worked incredibly hard to keep the terminals flowing.

“With most holidaymakers now already safely away, the terminals are quieter than at the start of the week.”

