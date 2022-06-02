Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 6.38pm
Princess Eugenie (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Princess Eugenie (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flyover.

Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August.

The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at what appeared to be a jubilee celebration party.

The images posted to Instagram, which include a video of the Red Arrows flying over as cheering can be heard in the background, is captioned: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”

Followers posted comments including “Absolutely beautiful” and “aww bless, look how big August has got, sharing in the celebrations of our gracious Queen on her platinum Jubilee celebrations”.

Others filled the comments section with love heart emojis.

The princess, the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of the Duke of York, is 12th in line to the throne.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a bar manager, married in 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

In February 2021 she gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in London.

He was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park at a private service attended by the Queen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier