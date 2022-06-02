First Covid jabs for US children under five possible in weeks, White House says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Covid jabs for US children under five possible in weeks, White House says

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 9.10pm
A Pfizer vaccine (AP)
The Biden administration has said that children under five may be able to get their first Covid-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorise the shots for the age group, as expected.

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots.

He said the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14 and 15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger children.

Shipments to doctors’ offices and paediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorisation, with the first shots possible the following week.

Ashish Jha
Ashish Jha speaks during a briefing at the White House (AP)

Mr Jha said states can begin placing orders for paediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available.

He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Mr Jha said.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritise large-volume sites such as children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their children vaccinated.

Mr Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of youngsters who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their children.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.

