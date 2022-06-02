‘Women must be told of risk common anaesthetic can pose to their birth control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Women must be told of risk common anaesthetic can pose to their birth control’

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 11.02pm
Women undergoing operations are not being routinely informed that a common anaesthetic might make their contraception less effective, according to a study (Tim Ireland/PA)
Women must be warned that a common anaesthetic could make their contraception less effective, researchers said, after a study suggested patients are not being routinely informed of the risk.

Doctors at a London hospital trust found no record within the medical notes of relevant patients that they had been given advice on the risks of contraceptive failure due to the drug sugammadex, which is widely used in anaesthesia.

The drug, given towards the end of the operation to reverse the action of drugs given earlier in surgery to relax the patient’s muscles, is known to interact with the hormone progesterone, the researchers said.

Sugammadex is known to interact with the hormone progesterone and so may reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives (Tim Ireland/PA)
This means it can reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives, including the progesterone-only pill (mini-pill), combined pill, vaginal rings, implants and intra-uterine devices, they added.

Doctors at the department of anaesthesiology at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust surveyed anaesthetists at their hospital trust on their use of sugammadex.

Of the 48 women of childbearing age who they deemed should have been given advice on the risks, none had any record of such a conversation in their medical notes, the researchers said.

As well as this, 70% of the 82 anaesthetists who responded to a survey at the trust said they do not routinely discuss sugammadex with the patients who have received the drug.

Dr Matt Oliver, one of the leaders of the study, said: “We only studied one hospital trust but we expect the results to be similar elsewhere in the UK.”

Another of the researchers, Dr Neha Passi, described their findings as “concerning”.

Dr Passi said: “It is concerning that we are so seldom informing patients of the risk of contraceptive failure following sugammadex use.

“Use of sugammadex is expected to rise as it becomes cheaper in the future and ensuring that women receiving this medicine are aware it may increase their risk of unwanted pregnancy must be a priority.”

Researchers behind the study, which will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC) in Milan this weekend, said sugammadex is the only anaesthetic drug known to have such an effect.

The study authors said they have compiled patient information leaflets and letters and also programmed their trust’s electronic patient record system to identify “at-risk” patients and deliver electronic prompts to the anaesthetists caring for them.

