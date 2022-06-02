Amber Heard’s lawyer says actress will ‘absolutely’ appeal defamation decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Amber Heard’s lawyer says actress will ‘absolutely’ appeal defamation decision

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 12.26am
Amber Heard will ‘absolutely’ appeal decision in defamation case says her lawyer (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)
Amber Heard will ‘absolutely’ appeal decision in defamation case says her lawyer (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Amber Heard will “absolutely” be appealing the decision in the US defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp, her lawyer has said.

Elaine Bredehoft says the Aquaman star has “excellent grounds” for the appeal as there was “so much” evidence that was not included during the trial.

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 op-ed written in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being physically and sexually abusive toward her while they were together.

Jurors at Fairfax County District Court, in Virginia, returned a verdict in favour of Mr Depp on Wednesday after the six-week long trial.

Speaking on US news programme Today, Ms Bredehoft was asked whether the actress would be appealing the verdict.

“Absolutely, and she has some excellent grounds for it,” she said.

“We even tried to get the UK judgement in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot and that was one of the issues.

“But also a number of evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not go in.”

Mr Depp had previously lost a similar trial in the UK which he brought against the publisher of The Sun newspaper after an article, also written in 2018, which referred to him as a “wife-beater”.

But following the verdict on Wednesday the actor was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further five million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Elaine Bredehoft says the Aquaman star has ‘excellent grounds’ for the appeal as there was ‘so much’ evidence that was not included during the trial (Steve Helber/AP)

In a separate verdict, Ms Heard was awarded two million dollars (£1.6 million) in damages after her counterclaim against Mr Depp over comments made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”, was found to be defamatory.

Asked if Ms Heard was able to pay the amount she now owed, Ms Bredehoft replied “oh no, absolutely not”.

Following the verdict, the actress said she was “heartbroken” but “even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women”.

Ms Heard said the verdict “sets back the clock” and added that Mr Depp’s attorneys had succeeded in getting jury members to “overlook” freedom of speech.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” she said, in a statement shared on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier