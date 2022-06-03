California pub ensures British expats are not left out over Jubilee weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

California pub ensures British expats are not left out over Jubilee weekend

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 2.56am
California pub ensures British expats are not left out over Jubilee weekend (Lisa Powers/PA)
California pub ensures British expats are not left out over Jubilee weekend (Lisa Powers/PA)

Bunting, afternoon tea and a Queen Elizabeth impersonator are among the things ensuring that British expats more than 5,000 miles from home do not miss out on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ye Olde Kings Head, a traditional British pub in Santa Monica, California, is pulling out all the stops to ensure that those living stateside can get a “piece of the action” over the holiday weekend.

Established in 1974, the venue also has a restaurant, bakery and gift shop, and has been frequented by scores of Hollywood celebrities over the years.

Established in 1974, the venue also has a restaurant, bakery and gift shop, and has been frequented by multiple Hollywood celebrities over the years (Lisa Powers/PA

Events scheduled for the four-day weekend include a Beatles tribute act, afternoon tea, British-themed karaoke, street parties, live football and traditional Sunday roasts.

As well as the normal supply of British products sold by the shop; which includes Yorkshire Tea, Cadbury’s chocolate and Marmite, stacks of Jubilee memorabilia such as tea towels, mugs, coasters, bunting and official teddy bears have been added.

Operations manager Lisa Powers said the celebrations were intended to create a “home from home” for expats living abroad and they had tried to cover “the whole British aspect from all angles”.

Events scheduled for the long-weekend include a Beatles tribute act, afternoon tea, British-themed karaoke and street parties (Lisa Powers/PA)

“We’re creating a community home from home to mirror the festivities,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s not possible for everybody to go home to celebrate, so it’s for all the expats that live here and want to get a piece of the action.

“We have all sorts of different memorabilia, we’re selling bunting and freshly baked scones and sausage rolls for people to come down and purchase and recreate tea parties at home as well.

The pub has hired a Queen Elizabeth impersonator to stop by over the weekend (Lisa Powers/PA)

“So we kind of covered the whole British aspect from all angles.”

Ms Powers, whose uncle founded the King’s Head, and has lived in California for 20 years, said the festivities had also attracted many American visitors.

“They love it…anything about the Royal Family,” she said.

“They’ve been glued to the TV today because we’ve been showing the British coverage (of celebrations).”

The weekend’s celebrations have already attracted multiple American visitors too (Lisa Powers/PA)

She added that they had hired an impersonator of the Queen to “stop by” throughout the weekend, but had failed to acquire a Corgi.

The pub is also popular with British and Irish celebrities including David Beckham, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

US rocker Ozzy Osbourne also reportedly frequents the gift shop and has been rumoured to spend thousands of dollars on British-brand chocolate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier