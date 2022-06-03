The ‘lovely’ Jubilee and succession: How world’s media has covered the Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The ‘lovely’ Jubilee and succession: How world’s media has covered the Jubilee

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 5.54am Updated: June 3 2022, 5.56am
The Belfast Telegraph went with an image of the Royal family on the palace balcony on its front page and a “superb” 12-page spread inside (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Coverage of the Platinum Jubilee has been mixed across the world and Commonwealth.

The Belfast Telegraph went with an image of the royal family on the palace balcony on its front page and a “superb” 12-page spread inside.

But most of the Scottish papers were notable muted on the Jubilee, with The Herald advertising on its front page a column titled: “Jubilee? I’m a republican, get me out of here.”

Although the Daily Record did run with the “Lovely Jubilee” on its front.

In Wales, all the Daily Post’s front mentioned was a competition for a free Jubilee tea towel, while the South Wales Evening Post led on singer Bonnie Tyler joining the Queen’s honours list.

In Europe, France’s La Depeche had a two-page spread on “the fate of a Queen”. Austrian paper Der Standard splashed an image of the British flag projected onto a Swiss mountain in a gesture of Jubilee greetings, while German paper Passauer Neue Presse went with an image of The Mall.

Another German paper, Neue Westfalische, splashed an image of a life-sized cake of the Queen.

In the Southern Hemisphere, The Australian said the Queen received the “royal treatment” for the occasion.

Brazil’s O Estado De S Paulo ran an image of celebrations on The Mall on its front page, but said “all eyes” were on the potential successors to the throne.

There was little major focus in the US papers, but in Canada, the National Post also opted for a Mall photo with the headline “Britain gets party started” accompanied by an op-ed entitled “the advantages of having a monarch as head of state”.

