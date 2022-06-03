St Paul’s jubilee service a ‘slightly terrifying gig’, says Archbishop of York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

St Paul’s jubilee service a ‘slightly terrifying gig’, says Archbishop of York

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 9.31am
The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Archbishop of York has said delivering the sermon at the service of thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a “slightly terrifying gig”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell has had to step in at the 11th hour after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted Covid 19.

Speaking before the service at St Paul’s Cathedral, Archbishop Cottrell said he was trying to treat it as just “another sermon”.

The Queen arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle
The Queen arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Obviously that’s my job, speaking about the Christian faith, preaching sermons,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Although this is a slightly terrifying gig I’ve been offered at short notice, from my knowledge of the Queen and when I’ve been with her before, indeed when I’ve preached in church when she’s there, the one thing I’m very confident of is she wants to hear about the Christian faith which is what has motivated her and sustained her throughout her life, throughout her reign.

“So I am just treating it as another sermon.

“It is slightly terrifying but it is a great honour.”

Archbishop Cottrell expressed disappointment the Queen would not be present after experiencing some “discomfort” following Thursday’s celebrations but said he was confident she would be following proceedings.

“I am really sad she is not here because I want to say some personal things to her, thanksgiving for what she has given to our nation, but I am sure she will be watching on the telly,” he said.

Mr Cottrell said that throughout her reign, the Queen was someone whose life was shaped by her Christian faith.

“The Queen doesn’t wear her faith on her sleeve, she wears it in her heart which is actually the best place to wear it. I see in the Queen somebody who lives out her faith each day, not necessarily talks about it all the time,” he said.

“I think what I have seen in the Queen is somebody who is so shaped by her Christian faith that, in small ways and large ways, she has simply tried to live that out.

“I think that has been a hugely impressive example right at the heart of our national life for 70 years.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

