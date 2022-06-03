Show to go on for royals at jubilee service as Queen watches on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show to go on for royals at jubilee service as Queen watches on TV

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 10.12am Updated: June 3 2022, 11.38am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal family will be out in force for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the Queen’s absence at a special service of thanksgiving.

The Prince of Wales is set to represent his mother after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

She suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

The Prince of Wales was the last to arrive (Toby Melville/PA)
The Prince of Wales was the last to arrive (Toby Melville/PA)

The Queen, 96 and facing ongoing mobility difficulties, will be watching the ceremony on television on Friday as she rests at Windsor Castle.

Thousands turned out on The Mall on Thursday to cheer the jubilee head of state for the start of her bank holiday weekend of commemorations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at St Paul’s back in full public view alongside the Windsors for the first time since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto during the service (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto during the service (PA)

Harry and Meghan attended the Trooping celebrations at Horse Guards on Thursday, but stayed out of the limelight inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office with more than 30 members of the family.

Senior royals attending include Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and extended royal family, although the disgraced Duke of York will be missing after catching Covid.

Tributes will be paid to the Queen’s “70 years of faithful and dedicated service” as 2,000 people including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers fill the historic church.

Public service is the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

Platinum Jubilee
Wellwishers wait for the arrival of the royal family ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Archbishop of York will deliver the sermon and has described the prospect as a “slightly terrifying gig”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell had to step in at the 11th hour after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted Covid 19.

He said of the Queen: “I am really sad she is not here because I want to say some personal things to her, thanksgiving for what she has given to our nation, but I am sure she will be watching on the telly.”

Hundreds of people gathered, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

