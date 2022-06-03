Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Man Utd and targeting trophies under Erik Ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Man Utd and targeting trophies under Erik Ten Hag

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 11.33am
Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting success under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United next season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting success under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United next season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy to be at Manchester United and has targeted winning trophies under Erik Ten Hag next season.

The Portuguese’s future has been in doubt after a terrible campaign for the club saw them finish sixth in the Premier League and miss out on Champions League football.

Ronaldo, 37, was the star performer with 24 goals and insists he is “still very happy” at Old Trafford and wants success under the new boss.

“I knew he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change they way he wants,” he said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

“I hope we have success of course because if you have success, all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best.

“We are happy and excited – not only the players, but the supporters as well.

“I wish him the best and let’s believe that next year we’re going to win trophies.

“For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong.

“As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe.”

It was not the Old Trafford homecoming that Ronaldo would have dreamed of when he returned last summer, even if his own performances dragged United into the top six.

But his relationship with the fans never waned.

He added: “I was happy of course, to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again. It was nice to feel the supporters, the happiness of them was great.

“I was and still am very happy to be here.

“And what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing even when you lost games they always support us, they’re always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it’s the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier