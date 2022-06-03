Party at the Palace ballot ticket winners prepare for ‘once in a lifetime event’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Party at the Palace ballot ticket winners prepare for ‘once in a lifetime event’

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 12.54pm
Only 10,000 people have received a ticket for the open-air concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday (James Manning/PA)
Ticket winners for the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace have expressed their excitement ahead of the “once in a lifetime event”.

The ballot for the open-air concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace on Saturday June 4, drew only 10,000 tickets – giving a select few a coveted spot in the crowd.

Stars of film and TV are lined up for the show, including a closing performance from Diana Ross, as celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, and Elton John will appear in person, via video link or through pre-recorded segments.

Audience members will also be treated to performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Buckingham Palace’s Platinum Party at the Palace will host many famous faces, including David Beckham, Sam Ryder and Sir David Attenborough (PA)

Those who were lucky in the ballot told the PA news agency of their delight.

“I screamed if I’m honest, I shouted: ‘Oh my God,’” Tania Scott, 48, said.

“My husband was in the kitchen and I was watching TV from the sofa.

“I heard a notification on my phone, I saw the word ‘congratulations’ and was expecting spam. I opened it and couldn’t believe it.

Tania Scott said her and husband Paul feel ‘lucky’ to have won a ticket for the open-air concert at Buckingham Palace (Tania Scott/PA)

“We were both over the moon, messaging family and letting them know the good news.”

Despite expecting London to be “mayhem” over the weekend, Tania and her husband, Paul, added they are “truly excited” and eager to see the famous faces on stage.

Sophie Phillips, 35, from Northamptonshire said she feels “lucky” to have secured a place at the concert.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event,” the administrator said.

“We’ll be staying overnight and enjoying the whole weekend in London.”

“I’m excited about getting to see all those famous stars in one day, being a part of the whole atmosphere.”

The family of Hannah Physick, 22, were also “completely shocked” to see they had won tickets for the concert.

“My mum actually messaged our family group chat asking everyone to enter to see if just one of us was in with a chance of winning,” Ms Physick, from London, explained.

“I entered and put my mum down as my guest ticket and didn’t give it much further thought, so when I got the congratulations email through, I was just so excited to call up my mum and tell her that her plan had actually worked.

Sophie Phillips described the event as a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience (Sophie Phillips/PA)

“She was laughing down the phone, completely shocked one of us had actually won.”

Ms Physick, who will take her mum to lunch in the capital before venturing to Buckingham Palace on Saturday, said that marking 70 years on the throne is “special”.

“For most of the population, they probably haven’t ever seen another royal on the throne.

“And I’m looking forward to seeing some acts I wouldn’t usually get to see.

“And seeing Queen perform! Hopefully they are amazing live.”

Live coverage of the concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

