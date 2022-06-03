Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 2.22pm Updated: June 3 2022, 3.16pm
The Duke of Sussex leaving the service of thanksgiving (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.

Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.

The Duke Sussex (centre) and Princess Beatrice attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Phil Noble/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”

Ms James said Harry’s mannerisms during the service included keeping his head down – which can be seen as a “gesture of submission” – while he also appeared to touch his clothes frequently, which can be a signal of anxiety.

“There was also a return of the slightly haunted eye expression we used to see before they moved,” Ms James said.

Photos taken inside the cathedral show Harry at one stage with his mouth open, appearing to enjoy a joke with another, unknown, royal seated across the aisle.

The Duke Sussex was pictured at one stage with his mouth open (PA)

His cousin Princess Beatrice, sitting a few seats down, was also grinning in the same direction.

Ms James said this moment could also show a sign of anxiety on Harry’s part.

“It looks like when pressure becomes almost unbearable and you’ve been subdued, it could be nervousness causing it.”

After the service, Harry and Meghan were spotted on the steps of the cathedral, holding hands while smiling and chatting with Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with his cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms James said this point showed a more relaxed Harry, adding that “everyone seems to relax” around Zara and her husband, Mike.

“There was that one moment when Harry seemed to relax a little bit. I think he must have been quite anxious about where the cars were or when the cars were turning up. He was looking to see where they were.

“He seemed grateful to be able to smile and seemed less anxious at that point.

“Up to that point his anxiety levels seemed quite high.”

Ms James also said the body language of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made them “look like the future king and queen” and suggested Kate “looked quite firm, as if she’s starting to take the lead”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms James said: “She walked in first, waved to the crowds first. She threw a glance in St Paul’s at William, and she nodded her head forward like she was steeling him to do the walk out past his brother.

“She seems to come into her own at events like this, she takes over the regal presence without the Queen there.”

Meanwhile, William looked “joyful and upbeat”, although he appeared to move his head away and raise his programme slightly in what could be seen as a “barrier gesture” as he made his way indirectly past Harry on the way out of the cathedral, Ms James said.

